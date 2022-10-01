Section of Broad Street to be closed for 'roadway speed testing': Regina police

A multiple block section of Broad Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday for “roadway speed testing” according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The announcement was made in an RPS news release on Saturday.

A span of Broad Street, extending from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue will be closed to both north and southbound traffic for the tests.

RPS outlined that the department will be conducting “roadway speed testing in relation to a dangerous driving criminal investigation.”

The closure is set to begin at 1 p.m. and last for three to four hours. The testing area will marked by barricades and pylons and detours will be provided for local traffic.