Section of Broad Street to be closed for 'roadway speed testing': Regina police
A multiple block section of Broad Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday for “roadway speed testing” according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
The announcement was made in an RPS news release on Saturday.
A span of Broad Street, extending from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue will be closed to both north and southbound traffic for the tests.
RPS outlined that the department will be conducting “roadway speed testing in relation to a dangerous driving criminal investigation.”
The closure is set to begin at 1 p.m. and last for three to four hours. The testing area will marked by barricades and pylons and detours will be provided for local traffic.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
In pictures: Hurricane Ian’s devastation laid bare in Florida
Aerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
In wake of Fiona, Canadian Red Cross registers 40,000 people for emergency funding
After supporting shelter operations in Atlantic Canada for the first week following Fiona, the Canadian Red Cross is shifting its efforts to a new task: helping the provinces distribute emergency funds.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates
As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.
Hurricane Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
-
Man trapped in garbage truck rescued by firefighters
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after a man was trapped in the bin of a garbage truck.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's Iranian community plants trees in memory of Flight PS752
Winnipeg's Iranian community gathered in Fort Garry this weekend to plant trees in honour of the victims of Flight PS752.
-
'We got an orange sea': thousands walk through downtown Winnipeg for truth and reconciliation
Thousands of people marked Canada's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a walk through downtown Winnipeg Friday.
-
Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a deceased man was found in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Prices climb at the pumps as provincial fuel tax partially returns
Alberta’s fuel tax has been partially reinstated to gas stations across the province, as oil dipped below $90 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate.
-
Five years later: Waterton Lakes National Park plan considers fire recovery
Like the land itself, a new management plan for Waterton Lakes National Park is marked by a powerful wildfire that tore through the southern Alberta park five years ago.
-
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
Edmonton
-
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
-
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.
-
Juniper Cafe hosts close-out sale, selling recipe book to continue legacy of community
Edmontonians lined the street outside a south-central cafe Saturday for a chance to purchase baking, furniture, and small wares and say farewell to the popular community gathering place.
Toronto
-
Thousands of people protest in freedom rally for Iran near Toronto today
It's estimated that thousands of protestors marched in a freedom rally in Richmond Hill, Ont. Saturday afternoon in response to the death of an Iranian woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
-
Lawyer for Toronto councillor Michael Thompson in sexual assault case steps away
The lawyer who was acting on behalf of long city councillor Michael Thompson when he was charged in a sexual assault investigation has stepped away from the case.
-
This is how Ontario’s new minimum wage compares to the rest of Canada
The province’s minimum wage rose on Saturday, and while Ontarians got a raise, it isn’t the highest rate in the country.
Ottawa
-
Tickets issued for excessive noise, open alcohol as police monitor post-Panda Game festivities
Ottawa police officers kept an eye on post-Panda Game parties in Sandy Hill as night fell on the capital, while tickets were issued to revellers for excessive noise and open alcohol through the day.
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Redblacks fire head coach after three wins in 14 games this season
The Redblacks announced Paul LaPolice has been relieved of his duties hours after the club returned from Vancouver following a 34-19 loss to the BC Lions.
Vancouver
-
Advance voting begins for Vancouver election with 'daunting' ballot
The ballot in Vancouver's city election is one of the longest in the country, and voters are being encouraged to take advantage of advance polls that began opening Saturday.
-
Wildfire closes regional park in Metro Vancouver
A regional park in Coquitlam was closed Saturday to allow crews to put out a wildfire.
-
UBC advisor who used apps to 'hook up' with students loses bid to have termination reconsidered
A man who was fired from his job at the University of British Columbia because he "hooked up" with students using online apps has lost his latest bid to have the decision overturned.
Montreal
-
Anti-CAQ protesters gather in Francois Legault's riding to denounce health measures
More than a thousand protesters opposed to COVID-19 public health measures met in L'Assomption in front of the constituency office of outgoing Premier François Legault Saturday.
-
80-year-old woman dies after building fire in Saint-Hyacinthe
An 80-year-old woman has died after a fire erupted in an apartment building in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. early Saturday. Another resident of the building on Drouin Ave. was hospitalized for their injuries.
-
Indigenous leaders say issues largely ignored during Quebec election campaign
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that their communities' priorities have been largely ignored in the current election campaign that is coming to a close.
Vancouver Island
-
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
-
BC Wildfire Service warns season not yet over amid drought
Seemingly endless summer conditions in British Columbia have prompted a warning that this year's “very unique fire season” in the province is not yet over.
-
Reduced hours continue at 2 Island health-care centres
Limited staff availability has led to the further reduction of services at one Vancouver Island health-care facility and the extension of overnight closures at another.
Atlantic
-
Federal government approves assistance extension for provinces hit by Fiona
More help is on the way for Atlantic Canadians one week after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.
Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.
-
Thousands are still in the dark in N.S. and P.E.I. more than a week after Fiona
More than 66,000 customers remain without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday afternoon, as the provinces recover from post-tropical storm Fiona.
Northern Ontario
-
NOSM to study cosmic radiation for the Canadian Space Agency
A partnership between Sudbury’s NOSM University and SNOLAB has researchers looking into the effects of space cosmic radiation.
-
Hwy 17 closed near Wawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Highway 552 at Goulais Bay and Highway 101 near Wawa due to a collision.
-
Sudbury school honours resilience recognizes learning from the past
Students across the country honoured the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday and kids at one Sudbury elementary school also celebrated a Canadian athlete's legacy.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
-
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 7 crash near Guelph
The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash on Highway 7 just outside of Guelph.
-
Kitchener celebrates grand opening of Huron Community Centre
The City of Kitchener is celebrating the opening of a new community centre located at 80 Tartan Avenue.