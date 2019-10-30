REGINA -- SecurTek and Directwest have both ratified new collective agreements with their union.

The two subsidiaries of SaskTel announced the signing in releases on Wednesday.

SecurTek's agreement has:

Weekly rate increase of one per cent effective March 20, 2019

Weekly rate increase of two per cent effective March 16, 2020

Weekly rate increase of two per cent effective March 15, 2021

Full-time employees will receive four days' pay for time away from work during the labour disruption. Part-time workers will receive a pro-rated pay based on the number of days worked in the four weeks leading up to the strike.

SecurTek is also giving Health Spending Accounts to each employee, contributing $350 on March 16, 2020 and another $350 on March 15, 2021.

“We're pleased that the members of Unifor have ratified this agreement, and I would like to commend the professionalism and diligent efforts of all those involved in bargaining – management and union members,” John Meldrum, Acting SecurTek President, said in a news release. “This new three-year agreement allows us to continue operating successfully in the competitive security monitoring industry.”

Directwest's agreement gives employees:

Weekly rate increase of one per cent effective March 20, 2019

Weekly rate increase of two per cent effective March 15, 2020

Weekly rate increase of two per cent effective March 14, 2021

Full-time employees will receive four days' pay for time missed during the strike.

Directwest will also contribute one per cent of each employee's base salary to a Health Spending Account on January 1, 2020, and another one per cent distribution on January 1, 2021.

“I’m pleased that the members of Unifor have ratified this agreement,” Keith Jeannot, Directwest President, said in a release. “The Unifor and Directwest bargaining committees have worked very hard to come to this agreement, and I commend the professionalism and diligent efforts of all those involved – management and union members.”

Crown Unifor employees were on strike for 17 days earlier in October.