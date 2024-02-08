Semi collisions halt Highway 1 traffic west of Moose Jaw

RCMP officers from Moose Jaw and Morse are currently on the scene of multiple crashed semis on Highway 1.

According to the Highway Hotline, the closure was reported at 6:54 a.m. Thursday and affects a 10 kilometre long stretch of Highway 1 west of the village of Mortlach, Sask.

In an update at 11:12 a.m., RCMP said at least five semis were involved in collisions.

“This section of road is on a downward slope and the highway is pure ice,” the release read. “Another semi jackknifed fifteen minutes ago when the kilometers-long lineup started moving slowly again.”

According to RCMP, a local farmer is assisting police at the scene with the help of a tractor.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being and use caution when travelling today due to icy and slippery conditions.

“Please use extreme caution if you are in the area as police officers and other responders are working to open the road and are outside their vehicles,” the release read.

According to police, the collisions occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 – which led to all lanes being closed by police.

Mortlach is located 113 kilometres west of Regina.