Semi driver hospitalized after colliding with train on Highway 16
Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision between a semi-truck and a train on Oct. 16, 2018 (Stefanie Davis / CTV Yorkton)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 3:19PM CST
A semi driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a train on Highway 16.
The crash happened between Foam Lake and Wynyard on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the truck was pushed for about 400 metres before the train was able to come to a complete stop.
Emergency crews were at the scene for several hours after the collision. The train was able to run again about three hours after the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.