Semi emitting smoke on Ring Rd. slows traffic
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:21PM CST
The Regina Police Service and Fire and Protective Services are on scene of a semi-tractor that is emitting smoke on Ring Road.
Police were dispatched around 2:35 p.m., and are redirecting traffic away from the area.
RPS asks that drivers avoid the stretch of Ring Road between Albert Street south and Assiniboine Avenue.