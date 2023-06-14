'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central location

An altercation that led to a “serious” but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina’s Public Library (RPL).

According to an RPL release, on the evening of June 13, an altercation outside the library between two people moved into the building’s foyer.

One of the people sustained a serious injury. No staff or customers were harmed.

Regina police were called to the library, where they cleared the scene and provided first aid.

RPL said it is cooperating with the police in the investigation.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority. We continue to assess and adapt our safety measures at Central,” Jeff Barber, Library Director and CEO of RPL said in a release.

“We’ve chosen to close the library to the public today to give staff space and time to process their experience, either at home or with mental health professionals on site. Our thoughts and concerns are with the victim.”

The library is set to reopen on Thursday, June 15 at 9:30 a.m.

RPS reported that officers responded to a report of an assault with a bladed weapon at 8 p.m. on June 13.

A 14-year-old teen was taken into custody and charged after trying to escape police while in handcuffs.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon.