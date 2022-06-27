Serious motor vehicle collision under investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it is investigating a serious motor vehicle accident that occurred on Dewdney Avenue and Garnet Street Sunday evening.
The east and west bound lanes of Dewdney Avenue between Cameron Street and Athol Street were shut down to traffic but have been reopened Monday morning, according to a release.
No other details are available at this time.
Anyone who has information that can assist police with the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at
1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).
