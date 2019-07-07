

Conditions are favourable throughout parts of central and southern Saskatchewan for the development of dangerous thunderstorms, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

These storms could produce strong winds gusting up to 120 km/h, four to seven cm sized hail, and torrential rain, and add potential for tornados.

Severe thunderstorm risk for southern and central Saskatchewan today. Keep your eye on the sky and stay up to date with watches and warnings here: https://t.co/Lrf8qFUU1L and with the WeatherCAN app. #skstorm #saskairshow pic.twitter.com/gsq0DeYLEM — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) July 7, 2019

As of 2:10 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect near Hudson Bay, Melfort and Pelican Narrows. A line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing ping pong sized hail, very strong wind gusts and torrential rain is moving through these areas.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in areas around Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, the Battlefords and many other locations around the province. A full list of the affected areas currently under watches can be found on the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.

Some severe thunderstorms are likely to continue through Sunday evening and will likely move east toward the Manitoba border.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says large hail can cause property damage, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injuries. The strong wind gusts could also toss loose objects, damage buildings and trees and produce tornados.