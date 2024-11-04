Sexual assault trial of Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz underway

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.

The jury selection process began Monday morning at Mosaic Stadium.

Manz faces a total of seven counts of sexual assault. He was first arrested in April of 2021 after two former clients came forward, alleging they were subjected to "inappropriate and unwanted actions" during their chiropractic treatments.

The victims claimed that Manz’s alleged actions "Could not be categorized as a necessary part of the treatment."

In its opening statement, the Crown outlined the allegations faced by the accused.

"Manz reached under their shirts and bras of the women," the Crown explained. "You will hear that every one of the women felt very uncomfortable because of this touching."

"Each of these women will tell you that this touching was done without their consent."

According to the Crown, several of the victims say they believed the alleged touching was part of a legitimate chiropractic treatment – but many came forward after the Regina Police Service (RPS) announced Manz had been arrested for similar allegations.

The initial offences allegedly occurred between January of 2012 and June 2016 for the first victim and between April and August of 2019 in the case of the second victim.

Manz was charged with additional counts in May of 2021.

A total of 13 jurors were selected, while 12 will be involved in the trial's final deliberations.