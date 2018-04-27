

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Government Insurance is considering standardized training for Class 1 commercial drivers in the province.

The government says SGI has been working with industry and stakeholders to discuss implement standardized training for Class 1 drivers. The consultations began in July. SGI is looking at the curriculum and the number of hours that training should be required before getting a Class 1 license.

Class 1 licenses allow permit holders to drive power units and semi-trailers.

No decision has been made at this point to introduce standardized Class 1 training in Saskatchewan.