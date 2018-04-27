SGI considering standardized training for Class 1 drivers
The stop sign on highway 335 is seen at the intersection of highway 35 near Tisdale, Sask., Tuesday, April, 10, 2018. This is the intersection where a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 10:17AM CST
Saskatchewan Government Insurance is considering standardized training for Class 1 commercial drivers in the province.
The government says SGI has been working with industry and stakeholders to discuss implement standardized training for Class 1 drivers. The consultations began in July. SGI is looking at the curriculum and the number of hours that training should be required before getting a Class 1 license.
Class 1 licenses allow permit holders to drive power units and semi-trailers.
No decision has been made at this point to introduce standardized Class 1 training in Saskatchewan.