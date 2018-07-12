

Moving forward from the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash involves some paperwork , as victims and their families work with Saskatchewan Government Insurance to work out details of insurance claims.

The crash on April 6 killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

SGI has confirmed the bus involved in the crash had Saskatchewan licence plates, meaning the province could be liable for death and injury compensation.

However, compensation could be limited because of the province’s no-fault insurance system. Accident compensation is predetermined in Saskatchewan. The family of a young person killed receives $31,584, with an additional $10,331 for funeral costs.

The right to sue is limited. The family of Adam Herold, one of the players killed in the crash, filed a statement of claim at Regina’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday. The lawsuit calls the insurance system antiquated, and is calling for widespread change in provincial and federal laws.

SGI stands by its no-fault insurance system.

Saskatchewan residents can opt out of the no-fault insurance and retain the right to sue by signing a declaration in advance at an SGI office. According to SGI, only one per cent of the province’s population has chosen to do so.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka