SGI no longer experiencing issues impacting online vehicle registration and driver licencing

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) was experiencing technical difficulties Friday that impacted online vehicle registration and driver licencing.

Shortly after 1 p.m. SGI said that customers were now able to register vehicles and trailers and renew drivers licence's via motor licence issues.

SGI added that was still working to resolve issues impacting MySGI.

Around 1:30 p.m. SGI tweeted that all issues had been resolved.

SGI offices are closed Friday for the Canada Day long weekend.