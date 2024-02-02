SGI reminds drivers that distractions don't just come from phones

SGI is reminding drivers that distractions don’t just come from your phone.

Other things such as eating, searching through a purse, applying lipstick, or sharing a meme with your friend in the passenger seat are also distractions that could lead to a crash.

In January and now continuing into February, SGI is focusing on crash prevention and reiterating to drivers that paying attention on the road is a good place to start.

On Friday morning, SGI staff demonstrated some distractions that could cause drivers to make mistakes.

“Drivers need to pay attention to what other vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians are doing while steering, braking, signalling and watching for traffic lights, signs and road hazards. When distractions break a driver's concentration, the risk of a serious or even fatal collision increases dramatically,” said JP Cullen, chief operating officer of the SGI's auto Fund.

SGI staff demonstrated ways a driver could be distracted. (Photo courtesy: Tyler McMurchy / SGI)

Penalties for distracted driving start with a $580 ticket and four demerits, escalating for repeat offences.

SGI also highlighted things that pedestrians and cyclists could do to keep safe, especially if a driver is not paying attention.

SGI advises pedestrians to cross at crosswalks, heed walk and don’t walk signals, and to look both ways before stepping onto the road. SGI advises cyclists to be cautious at intersections especially when making left turns, use arm signals when turning and changing lanes, and wear a helmet and reflective clothing.