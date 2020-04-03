REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) were ‘satisfied’ with the conditions at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina, according to a release from the company.

Representatives from the SHA and OH&S visited the complex on April 1. The SHA reviewed the facilities and pandemic protocols and inspected the work camp currently on site.

Co-op said the SHA had some “minor recommendations for further enhancements,” that will be implemented.

We're pleased to report that the @SaskHealth & OH&S were satisfied with the steps we've taken to protect our employees. They believe we've provided a safe working/operating environment for our workers, & that our pandemic plan for the on-site work camp meets their high standards. pic.twitter.com/YQDC88DlCH — Co-op Refinery (@CoopRefinery) April 4, 2020

In the release, Co-op said “the current utilization of the camp provides us with the safest options for executing our overall response to the pandemic.”

The condition at the work camp was questioned by Regina city council and other members of the community earlier this year.