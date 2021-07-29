REGINA -- While the mass vaccination clinics in Saskatchewan have successfully vaccinated thousands of residents, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is ready to take on a new approach.

On Aug. 8, the SHA-operated vaccine drive-thrus and appointment system will be discontinued as health care workers move to target under and unvaccinated individuals where they live, work and play.

Walk-in clinics will be accessible in public spaces like post-secondary campuses, grocery stores, powwows, provincial parks and community centres.

“Watch for our location, we generally have an ambulance to garner some attention so you can watch for us at lots of locations around the city,” Jena Ryan, Regina’s vaccine operational lead for the SHA, told CTV Morning Live.

Despite talk of third doses for travelers out of some provinces, Ryan said the SHA’s focus continues to be increasing uptake for first and second doses.

“We are waiting for further direction [on third doses] from Health Canada, we haven’t had any direction on that yet provincially, so we’re just waiting on that direction from our medical health officers and Health Canada,” Ryan said.

Earlier this week, Quebec approved a third dose for travellers whose original doses weren’t approved in other countries at their own risk.

Ryan said pop-up clinics will also focus on malls as parents and families shop for the upcoming school year.

“We are working with our school divisions on any potential clinics that we may have in school, so stay tuned for more information on those,” she said.

Vaccine clinics will also be set up outside each Roughriders’ home game. The SHA has set up at places like pools, with a focus on lower income neighbourhoods.