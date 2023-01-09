SHA wants to get rid of 559 pallets worth of expired hand sanitizer

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is looking to get rid of 559 pallets of expired hand sanitizer.

A public tender went out last month for people to recycle or dispose of the hand sanitizer. It was originally set to close Jan. 9, but was extended to Jan. 13.

The pallets are being stored at a warehouse on Park Street in Regina, according to the posting.

All recycling and disposal of the hand sanitizer must be done in accordance with policies and regulations laid out by Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment.

CTV News reached out the SHA for comment.

More details to come…