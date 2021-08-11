REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is working to address repairs needed at Regina’s two hospitals after a 2019 assessment found a lot of the building’s systems they were starting to fail due to age.

“We knew, given the age of both of those facilities, that there was certainly improvements that were needed,” said Andrew Will, the SHA’s vice president of infrastructure, information and support services.

Currently, the oldest portion of the Regina General Hospital was built in 1947. Additions were built in 1966, 1981, 1987 and 1998. The oldest portion of the Pasqua Hospital dates back to 1949, with a newer portion added in 1981.

Will said SHA began working on major projects to bring parts of the hospitals back up to date, following the 2019 report.

“(We are) replacing some of the different areas of roofs and addressing some of the concerns in one of the entrances, and other improvements,” he said.

Last year, the SHA investment $10.5 million in infrastructure improvements across the two facilities. An additional $17.5 million in improvements is planned for this year.

“This certainly will be a multi-year project for us to continue to make the improvements to these aging facilities,” said Will.

The NDP said they are concerned about the state of Regina’s hospitals, and want the government to be more transparent about their condition.

“We knew the (SHA’s) infrastructure deficit was increasing. It’s increased from $1.9 billion to $3.2 billion in just 10 years, but I would say it’s shocking to see the state of disrepair,” said Aleana Young, NDP MLA.

Young said more needs to be done to improve these buildings, calling it “disappointing and dangerous.”

The SHA said the quality and safety of care is it’s top priority, and it is making investments to ensure the facilities are safe.

“I think the public can know that we do care about the experience that people have in our facilities, and we’re doing our best to keep these older facilities in good condition,” said Will.