REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working on increasing COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capacity in Regina as case numbers continue to grow.

The quickly spreading variant cases in the Queen City have led to long line-ups at the drive-thru testing site over the past few days.

There have been over 1,000 tests processed in Regina on three of the past four days, which had only happened four times previously during the pandemic.

"We’ve brought in contact tracing teams that work provincially so it’s not just falling on the Regina crew to make sure that contact tracing is happening quickly," SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said during Tuesday’s provincial news conference.

Livingstone added the SHA continues to monitor the testing capacity in Regina will add more staff as needed.

The drive-thru testing site at Evraz Place is currently open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The testing site had a three-hour wait time when it opened on Wednesday.

CTV News has reached out to the SHA regarding if increased hours at the testing site is being considered.