Shooting in northwest Regina leads police to ask for public assistance

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information to aid in a shooting investigation in northwest Regina.

The shooting in question occurred on Feb. 3 at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Greenwood Crescent.

Police were dispatched after a gun was reportedly fired at a home in the area.

RPS confirmed no one was injured in the shooting.

At this time, no suspects have been identified. However, a dark-coloured vehicle, believed to be a Kia Soul, was seen driving away from the area.

Anyone who may have information to assist the investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.