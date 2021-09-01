REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) announced it will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all players and operations staff.

All personnel is required to receive their first dose by Sept. 10 and their second dose by Oct. 15. Coaches, scouts, athletic therapists, trainers, equipment managers, officials and any other individuals who interact directly with players will be required to adhere to the new vaccination policy.

“These dates will allow ample time for teams to make sure they can help with arrangements, for any player or staff who haven’t yet received their Covid vaccine,” the league said in a press release. “This will also allow time to come up with any modified work for staff or players should that be deemed necessary.”

Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted to travel to Manitoba with their team. Unvaccinated players and staff will have to wear a mask at all times around players and coaches or off-ice team activities.