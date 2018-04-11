

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs will go ahead, despite the tragic bus crash that killed several members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team last week.

Nipawin Hawks president Darren Opp confirmed the news to TSN on Wednesday afternoon.

The team bus carrying the Broncos and a semi collided on Highway 35 on Friday about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale.

The crash killed 15 people and sent 14 people to hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The decision to continue the playoffs was made in a conference call involving representatives from all 12 SJHL teams.

More to come…