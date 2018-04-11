SJHL playoffs to proceed: Nipawin Hawks president
Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 2:09PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 2:23PM CST
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs will go ahead, despite the tragic bus crash that killed several members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team last week.
Nipawin Hawks president Darren Opp confirmed the news to TSN on Wednesday afternoon.
The team bus carrying the Broncos and a semi collided on Highway 35 on Friday about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale.
The crash killed 15 people and sent 14 people to hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The decision to continue the playoffs was made in a conference call involving representatives from all 12 SJHL teams.
More to come…