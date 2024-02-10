Skiers and snowboarders participate in annual SaskTel Challenge Cup

Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. -

It was a day of racing and fun at Mission Ridge Winter Park Saturday at the annual SaskTel Challenge Cup.

The event, which is in its 18th year, featured 11 teams that include one adaptive skier from the Regina Skiing Club’s Alpine Adaptive Skiing Program.

“Challenge cup is one of those events that we look forward to every year. The cool part about it is just to see, it’s a huge fundraiser for the adaptive alpine program and it’s cool to see so many people with so much support,” said Anders Svenson, business manager at Mission Ridge Winter Park.

James Lewis, a guide for the adaptive program, has been guiding Josh, a blind skier for the last two years.

He said it’s amazing to have witnessed how far Josh has come.

“How we have to ski is about a metre apart which makes it super challenging so we have to ski slightly different. Seeing Josh develop and get into the racing circuit which is where he wants to go to or still going and progressing into, so that’s kind of fulfilling for me,” explained Lewis.

Brent Waldo is a coach who helps to support Owen down the runs said that through their time spent together, Owen has been able to conquer most of the slopes.

“Working with Owen, he’s got the idea of leaning into the turns and when we go skiing together, that we are able to go on every run at Mission Ridge here,” Waldo said.

All of the funds raised from the event goes back into supporting the program including buying new equipment and making sure the program can remain operational.