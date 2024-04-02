'Sky's the limit for us': Riders' Emilus signs contract extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they have signed Canadian wide receiver, Samuel Emilus, to a one-year contract extension.

“The team took a chance on me and drafted me early in 2022 and I just feel like it was the right decision to do and be here long term,” Emilus said, when asked about the signing the extension.

Emilus set career highs in 2023 when he recorded 70 catches for 1,097 yards and six touchdowns. He was ranked ninth in catches, eighth in yards, and fifth in touchdowns last season.

His performance last season even garnered him some attention from the National Football League (NFL) in the off-season.

“I had a few workouts, I think I had five. I was just going through the process of working out for NFL teams and seeing where I could fit or where they could see me fit. Obviously it didn’t work out but I’m glad to be back with the Riders,” he explained.

“They gave me good feedback but obviously decided to go in another direction. But at the end of the day I was in a good position with the Riders anyway.”

The Montreal product was the fastest Canadian receiver in Rider history to record a 1,000 yard season and became a primary target for all of the team’s quarterbacks in 2023 – especially while the team dealt with a revolving door of receivers due to injuries.

“Obviously Kian Schaffer-Baker was hurt so somebody had to fill his shoes and I was the one they called upon. But I was ready. I feel like last year was just a little preview of what I can do,” Emilus said.

“Obviously with the outside looking in, we have talent at the receiver position. I tip my hat to the scouting department, you know putting good receivers, especially Canadian receivers.”

The receiver also tied a Riders single game record in Week 2 when he recorded three touchdowns in one game.

However, Emilus believes his career is only just starting to take off and the team has a bright future ahead in 2024.

“There’s a good energy coming into this season with the new coaching staff. I feel like the sky’s the limit for us,” he said.

Acknowledging the Riders dealt with many injuries last year, Emilus feels the team is starting back at square one with limitless possibilities.

“I think it’s going to be an explosive playbook [this year] and we’re just ready to get rolling,” he shared.

“Come root for us. It’s going to be a great year. Just come support us y’all. We’re going to make you all proud, we’re going to make the province proud and we’re going to need you at the home games.

“See you in June.”