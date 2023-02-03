'Small Victory': Sask. reacts to removal of amendment to Liberals guns bill
Saskatchewan is reacting to the removal of a controversial amendment to Bill C-21 by the federal government, which banned certain semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
“It’s a small victory,” Cache Tactical owner Aaron Strauss said.
Cache Tactical in Regina set up a letter-writing station for those opposed to the bill. Strauss said over 800 letters have been sent to the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU).
The amendment introduced a new definition of an "assault-style" guns that included semi-automatic rifles and shotguns with a capacity of more than five cartridges.
“These are all rifles that are used legally and responsibly across Canada,” Strauss said.
Premier Scott Moe told CTV News in a statement he was, “pleased to hear the federal government has withdrawn their amendments to Bill C-21.”
Moe thanked everyone who voiced their concerns to Ottawa.
“Thank you for the work done by our Chief Firearms Officer in protecting the law-abiding firearm owners in Saskatchewan,” he said.
A report from The Associated Press said the government intends to find a way to ensure Bill C-21 still addresses that issue.
Strauss believes the problems lie within illegal guns.
“The vast majority of gun crimes in Canada come from smuggled guns,” he said. “The hunter, the sports shooter, they’re not causing the problem. I don’t think there needs to be any changes to the PAL and RPAL programs.”
More details to come…
