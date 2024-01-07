Snakes, spiders and sloths on display as Wildlife Festival visits Regina

Exotic animals of all kinds were on display at the Wildlife Festival, held at the Viterra International Trade Centre.

It was an opportunity for many to gaze upon animals usually only seen on TV or in books.

The three day event was also meant to educate the importance of taking care of exotic pets.

“They always say, ‘your animal chooses you,’ but that’s not always the case,” said Avalin Charal, an animal caretaker of the Wildlife Festival.

“You choose your animal. You have to make sure that you are able to love and care for that animal as long as they’re going to live.”

The show currently has 34 sugar gliders, a type of possum. They continue to be surrendered due to the animals once being a fad.

All of the current animals in the show are pets that have been surrendered.

One of the biggest draws this year was the opportunity to meet a sloth.

The two toed sloth’s natural habitats are located in Central and South America.

Visitors were able to purchase passes to get up close to the sloth and other unique animals.

All of the funds raised by the passes goes directly to caring for the animals.

A snake and tarantula were off limits as they were venomous.

Organizers say hundreds of visitors attended the three day event.

The Wildlife Festival will move its displays to North Battleford for an exhibit running from Jan. 12-14.