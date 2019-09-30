The winter-like conditions are bad news for farmers in Saskatchewan, who were already dealing with a challenging harvest season.

As of last week 39 per cent of the crop in Saskatchewan was in the bin. The Ministry of Agriculture says its likely still below 50 per cent, but definitely below the five year average of 62 per cent.

The crop will essentially be knocked flat to the ground,” Crop Extension Specialist Shannon Friesen said. “That's going to cause a lot of challenges for us. Not only for drying ability and dry down of the crop, but also for the combines to actually get into the field and get that taken off. So we will see some challenges with crop quality as well. Of course, only time will tell.”

Friesen says with some dry weather farmers will likely be back out by next week sometime.

She says it's still early enough, that the situation isn't dire just yet.