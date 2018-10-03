Snowfall causes flight delays at Regina airport
Snow at the Regina airport on Oct. 3, 2018. (SOURCE: REGINA AIRPORT TWITTER)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 9:59AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 3, 2018 11:24AM CST
Anyone catching a flight or picking someone up from the Regina airport on Wednesday morning were faced with delays.
According to a tweet from the airport, the morning snowfall was to blame for the delays.
This mornings snow may impact flights arriving at #FLYYQR. Check current flight times with your airline or visit https://t.co/iTtem1uFmS for the latest updates. #takeyourtime @CJMENews @CKRMnews @BigDog927regina @ctvregina @GlobalRegina @TDellerCBC @CBCSask #YQRitsyourairport pic.twitter.com/ui8q8iaPud— Regina Airport (@FlyYQR) October 3, 2018
Most flights were back on track shortly before noon.