Snowfall warnings move to east central Sask. as Alberta clipper moves through

An Alberta clipper system is expected to bring up to 15 centimetres of snow to Yorkton and other areas of east central Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued snowfall warnings for Yorkton and Melville and other surrounding areas.

“Gusty winds accompanying the snowfall will cause reduced visibility at times due to blowing snow. The snowfall is expected to taper off on Wednesday afternoon and evening,” ECCC said on its website.

Saskatoon woke up to about 15 centimetres of snow from the same system that moved through their area on Tuesday.

Regina is also seeing snow and gusty winds but is not currently under any watches or warnings.

However, bitterly cold temperatures are expected to settle into the area with daytime highs as low as minus 30 on Saturday for the Queen City.

Current watches and warnings can be seen here. Road conditions can be seen on the Highway Hotline.