

CTV Regina





Falling behind on bill payments to some Crown corporations in Saskatchewan is about to become more expensive.

The interest rates on overdue accounts are on the way up for SaskTel and SaskEnergy.

Annual late payment interest charges for SaskTel are increasing from 24 per cent to 36 per cent this. SaskEnergy charges are rising from 14 per cent to 24 per cent annually. SaskPower charges remain the same at 24 per cent.

“Essentially, our cost and time and effort to recover those charges has increased significantly,” said Michelle Englot with SaskTel. “We had increased it from two per cent monthly to three per cent, which is a fairly nominal charge. The average customer would see $1.27 per month late charge increase.”

It’s a fee increase customers can avoid entirely by paying their bills on time.

With files from CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka