MEYRONNE -- Jill Smith and her family took shelter Saturday when a tornado ripped through their yard near Meyronne.

“It sounded like big boulders were rolling through,” Smith said.

When smith returned upstairs when it was safe, she found her garage and vehicles destroyed.

There was a boat parked in the driveway that had been thrown to a patch of trees across the property.

“It was actually so awesome to be in the presence … to be that close to God’s power,” she said. “It was moving to see it.”

Environment Canada said Saturday that at least three tornados touched down in southwest Saskatchewan.

The tornado that hit Smith’s home stayed on the ground for 40 minutes.

Smith said the family is grateful for help from neighbours and other family.

They are still assessing the damage and cleaning debris, but say they plan to rebuild the garage.