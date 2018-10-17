

CTV Regina





Residents on Shannon Road are frustrated by road work that has lasted for months in their neighbourhood.

The waterlines are being upgraded in the area. One resident, who happens to be an engineer, says the project should have been completed months ago. Ryan Dusselier is now looking to the city to provide some answers.

“My family alone has lost water service three times since the beginning of October at no fault of our own,” Dusselier said. “The city’s answer is to leave the water running to create a constant flow.”

The city says weather has been a challenge, but the project is on schedule. According to the city, the method requires little digging and is meant to make life easier for residents during construction.

“Water main realigning is a great option, a much lower price tag,” said Pat Wilson with the city. “Even though customers did experience construction throughout the whole season, we were still able to maintain access to homes. When we do a full rebuild people can’t even get their vehicles in and out of their driveway for an extended period of time.”

Dusselier says he will be meeting with city officials in an effort to keep other residents from having to go through this in the future.

The city expects construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.