

CTV News Regina





Regina police made one arrested after a stand-off Friday morning.

There was an increased police presence in the 1900 block of Winnipeg St. overnight and into Friday morning. Police say what began as an arrest on outstanding warrants evolved into an Emergency Services callout after the suspected refused to negotiate with officers.

The outstanding warrants were for guns and violent offences, and officers suspected there were vulnerable people in the home.

At around 2 a.m. crisis negotiators and the SWAT team arrived. One hour later, the suspect along with two women exited the home. They were taken into custody and the women were released.

The suspect will spear in court at 2 p.m. Friday.