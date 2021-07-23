REGINA -- Queen City Ribfest said it is delaying its start date after a Thursday night storm caused damage to some barbecue rigs on site.

In a Facebook post, photos from the Evraz Place grounds show one trailer flipped on its side and another with damage to its sign and surrounding equipment.

“Once we can properly assess the BBQ Rigs on Friday, we will determine if we can continue Ribfest for the rest of the weekend,” Queen City Ribfest said in its post.

The event, set up as a “COVID friendly” drive-thru format, was scheduled to run Friday through Sunday.

Event organizers said around 12 staff were on site at the time of the storm, but all employees and crews are safe.