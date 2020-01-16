REGINA -- A Regina Transit program is making sure no one is left out in the elements during Saskatchewan's extreme cold snap.

The City of Regina is reminding residents about the Safe Bus Program, which runs year-round. Anyone who might be cold, frightened, hurt or lost can raise their hand (palm facing out) to an approaching bus and the drivers will stop to help. The City says transit personnel have direct access to 911 in case of an emergency.

The service is free and is part of a community partnership between Regina Transit, Regina Crime Stoppers and the Regina Police Service.