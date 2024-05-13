REGINA
Regina

    • Sunshine with a chance of incoming showers

    Share

    Residents across the province can expect some sunshine and warm temperatures leading into some rainy conditions for Monday.

    Watch CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan’s forecast using the video player above.

    Temperatures across the province are forecasted to average around the high teens and low 20’s throughout this week.

    Cloud cover and showers are expected for western regions of the province later in the day while Regina is expected to receive rain beginning Monday night and carrying through to Tuesday morning.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the average daytime high for Regina on May 13th is about 18.3 C, the average overnight low is 4.1 C.

