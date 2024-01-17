'Super pumped': Regina Pats' captain excited to play in CHL/NHL Top Prospects game

The Canadian Hockey League’s CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will take place next week and Regina Pats captain, Tanner Howe, will be among the participants.

Forty players from across the CHL will makeup Team Red and Team White as they face off in front of hundreds of National Hockey League (NHL) scouts and thousands of hockey fans in Moncton, N.B.

“I’m super pumped to get recognized for that game and to go down there and play in that game is super cool. To be able to tell my family and stuff was super cool,” said Howe.

Howe hails from Prince Albert and is one of two players from Saskatchewan to receive an invite. The other is Saskatoon product and Spokane Chiefs forward, Berkly Catton.

“I think going into to be able to see [all of] those [other] players, see how good they are, see how I compete against them, I think it’s definitely a measuring game,” said Howe on what he expects from the competition.

Even though the 18-year-old was born in 2005, this is his draft year due to his late November birthday, after the NHL’s cut-off of September 15. Howe currently has 51 points in 42 games this season and he is also the only captain of a CHL squad who will participate.

“I know he’s a humble kid and doesn’t talk about it lots but this is what he deserves. He deserves to be with those kids in that game. I think it’s going to be a confidence boost for him when he comes back,” Pats’ head coach, Brad Herauf said.

“I just want to go in and kind of I mean work as hard as I can. Just show them what I can do, I mean not change anything. I definitely don’t want to change my game at all. Obviously what I’ve been doing has gotten me there,” said Howe.

This is the second consecutive top prospects game that will feature a Regina Pat captain, as Connor Bedard took part in 2023.

“Beds [Bedard] kind of reached out and said good luck. He said it was super fun when he went to it. So just looking forward to it,” Howe said.

The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will air live on TSN on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time.