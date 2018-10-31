

A supply shortage has forced Jimmy’s Cannabis to delay its opening date in Estevan.

Jimmy’s planned to open its doors on Halloween. But on Wednesday, the shop announced on social media that it would have to wait a bit longer before its grand opening.

Jimmy’s has a store in Battlefords that is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The company will also be opening in Martensville and Moosomin.

The store says it will post updates on when the Estevan store will open.