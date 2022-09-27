Suspicious package a 'hoax device,' no risk to public safety: Regina police

The Regina Police Service's Explosives Disposal Unit is seen investigating a suspicious packaged in the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue on Sept. 27, 2022. (Katy Syrota/CTV News) The Regina Police Service's Explosives Disposal Unit is seen investigating a suspicious packaged in the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue on Sept. 27, 2022. (Katy Syrota/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener