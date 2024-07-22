REGINA
Regina

    • SUV crash into Qu'Appelle River leads to RCMP, STARS response

    Highway 11 crossing over the Qu'Appelle River near Lumsden, Sask. (Source: Google Streeview) Highway 11 crossing over the Qu'Appelle River near Lumsden, Sask. (Source: Google Streeview)
    A woman was airlifted to hospital after crashing an SUV into a river near Lumsden, Sask. Sunday afternoon.

    On Sunday, at approximately 3 p.m., Lumsden RCMP learned that an SUV on Highway 11 left the road and crashed into the Qu’Appelle River.

    Officers responded to the scene along with local paramedics and firefighters. STARS Air Ambulance responded to the scene and traffic was delayed and backed up during the response.

    The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, an adult woman, was taken to hospital by a STARS air ambulance that landed nearby.

    RCMP described her injuries as non-life-threatening in nature.

    Highway 11 was closed for a “brief” period of time to allow STARS to land but was reopened shortly after.

    An investigation into the crash remains underway.

