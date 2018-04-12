SWAT team wraps up call on McIntyre Street
Police have a perimeter around a home in the 400 block of McIntyre Street on April 12, 2018 (Katy Syrota / CTV Regina)
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 10:32AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 12, 2018 11:27AM CST
A SWAT call at a home in the 400 block of McIntyre Street has now wrapped up.
Police say crisis negotiators and SWAT members were called to the house on Thursday morning.
A safety perimeter around the area impacted traffic during the incident.
Details about the incident have not been released.