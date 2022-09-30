Taser deployed by Regina police in self-harm incident

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) during an incident Friday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, RPS officers responded to a report on the 900 block of McIntosh Street that a distressed man had self-inflicted wounds and was holding himself at knife point according to a news release.

Officers arrived and attempted to get the man to drop the knife.

After the man refused, the officers believed the man was going to harm himself. At that time, police deployed a Taser on the man and took him into custody, RPS said.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital by EMS. The man will not be facing any criminal charges, police noted.

The use of a Taser will be reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission and will be reviewed by a Use of Force Review Board, RPS outlined in its release.