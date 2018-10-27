

CTV Regina





Regina police used a Taser to take a man into custody after he became aggressive.

A 22-year-old man appeared to be in an agitated state and was acting irrationally at a home on Gale Street Thursday evening. Police went to the house and tried talking with the man, but he would not listen to police and became aggressive.

After a short altercation, an officer used a Taser and the man was taken into custody.

The man was assessed by EMS at the scene and taken to hospital for further treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.