REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says it is disappointed that after four days in conciliation, there has been “no progress” on the issues that are important to teachers.

The STF describes “student needs, the loss of spending power experienced by teachers [and] the important role of substitute teachers,” as the items most important to the federation.

“Teachers’ Bargaining Committee restated its offer of $20 million to assist school divisions in addressing students’ needs,” STF said in a news release. "The Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee was unwilling to explore the potential of this offer.”

The teachers are asking for salary increases of two per cent, three per cent and three per cent over a three year period.

In a statement to CTV News, Minister of Education Gordon Wyant said he “felt that progress was being made toward solutions on a number of items” and that the “GTBC awaits the report from the conciliation panel and continues to look forward to future negotiations with the Teacher’s Bargaining Committee.”

The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee declared an impasse in November 2019.