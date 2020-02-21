Teen boy charged with stealing airsoft guns, other items
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 5:52PM CST
REGINA -- A Regina teenager has been charged with stealing several airsoft guns.
On Jan. 21 at around 4:15 a.m. a store in the 2100 block of Seventh Ave. was broken into through a glass door.
The suspect stole airsoft guns and a number of other items.
On Feb. 20 police searched a home in the 1000 block of Edgar St. Inside the home one of the stolen airsoft pistols was identified.
The youth suspect was found hiding and was arrested.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with possession of stolen property. He appeared in court on Friday.