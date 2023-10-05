Regina

    • Teens charged after alleged bear spray, weapon assault at Regina high school

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    Three teenagers are facing weapons-related charges after students were bear sprayed and one was allegedly assaulted with a weapon at Regina's Thom Collegiate on Wednesday afternoon.

    According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Argyle Street North around 2:25 p.m. after an altercation took place on school grounds between multiple teenage boys.

    An email to CTV News from Regina police confimred that the incident took place at Thom Collegiate.

    A 15-year-old allegedly sprayed a 14-year-old and 16-year-old with bear spray, a Regina police news release said.

    Police say the 14-year-old was subsequently involved in an altercation with two boys, one of whom he allegedly assaulted with a bladed weapon.

    The 14-year-old was later found by officers inside a classroom and taken into custody, according to police.

    The 16-year-old was located outside the school and taken into custody, and the 15-year-old was taken into custody after being located at a home, police said.

    A bladed weapon was found inside the 14-year-old’s backpack, according to police.

    The 14-year-old boy is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon, a 15-year-old boy is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon and a 16-year-old boy is charged with assault, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and theft under $5,000.

    All three youths, who cannot be named because of their age, appeared in a Regina courtroom Thursday morning.

    Regina police said after all suspects were taken into custody a secure building order that was in place at the high school was lifted.

