TeleMiracle 48 raises more than $6 million

Generosity across Saskatchewan was on full display at TeleMiracle 48 — with the event raising a total of $6,112,717.

“TeleMiracle remains rooted in Saskatchewan and the generosity of Saskatchewan people really shined through once again this weekend,” TeleMiracle 48 Chair Tyler Hall said in a news release.

“These donations are going to help so many people across the province.”

The 2024 edition of the long running telethon surpassed last year’s total by nearly $600,000.

Some notable gestures of generosity included $300,000 donations dedicated to Bill Tom Evaniuk and Rollie Nordell as well as a $500,000 posthumous donation from Alvin Theodore Eikemo.

TeleMiracle’s all time record was set in 2022 when the telethon raised a total of $8,002,722.

All proceeds from fundraiser stay in Saskatchewan and are granted through the Kinsmen Foundation for specialized medical and mobility equipment.

The foundation typically receives over 1,000 applications for assistance annually.

A total of 75 performers from across Saskatchewan appeared throughout the 20-hour long broadcast.

All donations raised by Saskatchewan talent were matched by Nutrien — to the tune of $100,000.

2024 marked the return of a live audience to the fundraiser – as the event underwent substantial changes over the course of the pandemic.

Since its inaugural event in 1977, TeleMiracle has raised over $165,112,717.