REGINA
Regina

    • TeleMiracle 48 raises more than $6 million

    TeleMiracle 48 raised a total of $6,112,717. (Courtesy: TeleMiracle) TeleMiracle 48 raised a total of $6,112,717. (Courtesy: TeleMiracle)
    Share

    Generosity across Saskatchewan was on full display at TeleMiracle 48 — with the event raising a total of $6,112,717.

    “TeleMiracle remains rooted in Saskatchewan and the generosity of Saskatchewan people really shined through once again this weekend,” TeleMiracle 48 Chair Tyler Hall said in a news release.

    “These donations are going to help so many people across the province.”

    The 2024 edition of the long running telethon surpassed last year’s total by nearly $600,000.

    Some notable gestures of generosity included $300,000 donations dedicated to Bill Tom Evaniuk and Rollie Nordell as well as a $500,000 posthumous donation from Alvin Theodore Eikemo.

    TeleMiracle’s all time record was set in 2022 when the telethon raised a total of $8,002,722.

    All proceeds from fundraiser stay in Saskatchewan and are granted through the Kinsmen Foundation for specialized medical and mobility equipment.

    The foundation typically receives over 1,000 applications for assistance annually.

    A total of 75 performers from across Saskatchewan appeared throughout the 20-hour long broadcast.

    All donations raised by Saskatchewan talent were matched by Nutrien — to the tune of $100,000.

    2024 marked the return of a live audience to the fundraiser – as the event underwent substantial changes over the course of the pandemic.

    Since its inaugural event in 1977, TeleMiracle has raised over $165,112,717.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News