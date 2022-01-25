Testimony continues from former doctor accused of sexual assault

WARNING: Coverage of this trial contains details of sexual assault allegations.

Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting five female patients, addressed some of the allegations against him from the witness stand on Tuesday.

Ukabam practiced as a gastroenterology specialist in Regina prior to giving up his medical license in 2018. He pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by five former female patients, who accused him of inappropriate actions during physical examinations between 2010 and 2018.

On Tuesday morning at Court of Queen’s Bench, defence lawyer Aaron Fox asked Ukabam about another one of the five patients who filed a complaint against him.

Her complaints stem from three separate incidents in which she accused Ukabam of touching or inserting a finger into her vagina during rectal exams.

She also accused Ukabam of not wearing medical gloves during at least one exam.

The first alleged incident happened at Ukabam’s downtown office in May 2012.

Referring to his medical notes, Ukabam said on that occasion he conducted a full physical examination on the patient which included chest, abdomen and rectal exams.

Ukabam said he did not remember the specific procedure, but said normal practice would be for her to wear a medical gown for the examination with her underwear and bra still on. He said when it was time to perform the rectal exam, he would have asked her to pull her underwear down towards her ankles.

He said he would verbalize when the rectal exam was about to begin, before lubricating a gloved finger and inserting it into her anus.

Fox asked, “Did you ever, while conducting a rectal examination of [victim’s name], intentionally touch her vagina?”

“No,” Ukabam responded.

The former doctor said during the chest and abdomen examinations, he would not have worn gloves. He said he has no recollection of ever conducting a rectal exam on the patient without gloves on.

Ukabam explained the patient continued to suffer from symptoms associated with her stomach illness over the next couple of years. According to his medical records read in court, the patient went through many procedures and treatments. Ukabam wasn’t directly involved in all of her treatments, but said he was kept updated because he was the attending physician on her case.

