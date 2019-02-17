

CTV Regina





The ringing has returned to the Western Development Museum in Moose Jaw as a new bell has been installed on its signature train.

The original bell was stolen from the train in August. Despite efforts on social media and police involvement, the bell was not returned.

However, a match for a bell that would fit on the train was recently found online.

Workers at the museum installed the replacement this week.

The museum says the bell plays a crucial role in the exhibit.

“The bell has to be rung when we go through the station and what we were doing was adapting the whistles, but it’s proper train etiquette to have a bell so it was really important for that,” said Kathy Fitton, the manager of the Western Development Museum. “It’s just one more thing that reminds people of what train travel was like.”

Officials say the museum appreciates the support received from Moose Jaw and the surrounding communities when the bell went missing.

The train is expected to be operating for the May long weekend.