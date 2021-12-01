'The possibilities are endless': YWCA asks city for $1M in funding for new healing lodge

YWCA is asking for $4 million in Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) funds. If approved, the city would cover $1.07 million for new healing lodge with the rest coming from provincial and federal governments. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) YWCA is asking for $4 million in Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) funds. If approved, the city would cover $1.07 million for new healing lodge with the rest coming from provincial and federal governments. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories