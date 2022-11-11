'Their time to shine': Regina Thunder ready for junior football national championship
The Regina Thunder are preparing to meet with the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) 114th Canadian Bowl game Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder have played just one other time in the national championship, winning in 2013. While Okanagan has won the game twice, in 1988 and 2000, but losing more recently to Saskatoon in 2015. Both teams will put undefeated records on the line.
Thunder head coach Scott Macaulay said the message is no different given the circumstances.
“It’s been said to the guys all year,” he said. “Leave a legacy.”
With Roughriders missing out on the CFL playoffs, and the Regina Rams losing to UBC in the Canada West semi-finals, the Thunder have kept meaningful football alive in the Queen City.
“They’ve put in a lot of hard work in,” said Macaulay. “Now it’s their time to shine.”
Quarterback Carter Shewchuck threw for 2,351 yards this season, earning him a second-team All-Canadian nod in the CJFL.
With cold weather forecasted for game time, the run game is expected to make more of an impact for both teams.
“We’ve had a couple cold games now in the playoffs,” said Shewchuck. “Those boys up front are getting the job done and dominating the point of attack. That’s what it’s all about. This is playoff football.”
Thunder running back Ryland Leichert has been the beneficiary of the dominance by the offensive line these playoffs.
In the two previous games, he racked up 580 yards rushing alone, with 390 of those coming in a snowy Prairie Football Conference semi-final versus Winnipeg.
“I want to make those plays,” said Leichert. “[The team] trusts me in the backfield to hit the holes. As long as we work together as a unit, I just have to execute.”
But, the Thunder expect the Sun to not be pushed over Saturday.
“They got some big dudes and they’re really athletic,” said Macaulay. “It’s going to be fun to see them live.”
Coach Macaulay said the difference will be made by whichever team has the better effort from the start.
“They’re going to expect us to be physical and that’s the way we’re going to play,” he said.
“We’re the most physical team in the country,” said defensive lineman Reed Rabbetz. “We’re ready for whatever Okanagan throws at us.”
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Lockdown at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college; two arrests made
A young man wearing a bullet proof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP), south of Montreal, was placed in lockdown, police say.
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole
Rainfall warnings are in effect for most of the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to arrive Saturday.
AS IT HAPPENED | Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
How investigators identified Canada's unknown WWI soldier
The whereabouts of Pte. John Lambert's body seemed lost to time, until a team of archeologists uncovered the remains of four soldiers near St. Julien, Belgium.
Saskatoon
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
'They really don't appreciate it': Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
Winnipeg
-
Remembrance Day ceremony in Winnipeg recognizes the service and sacrifices of veterans
Manitoba’s largest Remembrance Day service was held at Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre on Friday to recognize veterans and their service to the country.
-
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
-
How much snow fell in Manitoba on Thursday?
Southeast Manitoba was hit with a wallop of winter weather on Thursday night and Friday morning, with some areas receiving close to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Remembrance Day in Calgary: Where to observe
Several Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned in Calgary to honour those who have died in the line of duty.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Watch the Remembrance Day ceremony at Beverly Memorial Cenotaph live
You can watch the Remembrance Day ceremony at Alberta's oldest cenotaph live online.
-
Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Edmonton area
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of the ceremonies taking place this Friday.
-
Fiery semi crash closes portion of Highway 16 west of Edmonton
Mounties diverted traffic away from a section of the Yellowhead Highway Friday morning after a crash between two semi trucks near Evansburg, Alta.
Toronto
-
Ontarians gather to mark Remembrance Day with ceremonies across the province
Crowds have gathered at Remembrance Day ceremonies across Ontario to pay their respects to those who fought and died for Canada.
-
Fake Doug Ford Twitter account gets blue checkmark
There’s another verified Doug Ford account circulating on Twitter—but it isn’t real.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Ottawa
-
AS IT HAPPENED
AS IT HAPPENED | Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Fake Doug Ford Twitter account gets blue checkmark
There’s another verified Doug Ford account circulating on Twitter—but it isn’t real.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | Watch Vancouver's 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony here
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Victory Square cenotaph in downtown Vancouver begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and CTV News will be broadcasting the service live.
-
Ferry from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo launching in 2023, company says
A new company has promised to deliver high-speed ferry service between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, with a planned launch in summer 2023.
-
Driver seriously injured in crash on Lougheed Highway
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway that left one man seriously injured Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Lockdown at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college; two arrests made
A young man wearing a bullet proof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP), south of Montreal, was placed in lockdown, police say.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son who has autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after 'dooring' incident involving Victoria police officer
Victoria police are investigating after one of their officers opened the door of his parked cruiser into a passing cyclist, knocking the rider to the ground and sending him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Police respond to intruder in Oak Bay home, discover owl 'perched on couch'
A resident of Oak Bay, B.C., called police in the early hours of Thursday morning to report an intruder was inside their home. However, the intruder turned out to be an owl.
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Remembrance Day in Greater Victoria: How to watch ceremonies
Municipalities across Greater Victoria will honour members of the Canadian Armed Forces both past and present at Remembrance Day ceremonies Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
AS IT HAPPENED
AS IT HAPPENED | Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
Reflections on war and peace from women who have sought refuge in Canada
As Canadians reflect on war and peace, people who have experienced war firsthand and have sought refuge in the country, have a unique perspective on Remembrance Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held across the north
Here is a look at Remembrance Day activities around the north and how to watch the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
-
Snow, freezing rain warnings in effect for much of northeast
The run of warm weather this fall is coming to an end, with snow and freezing rain moving into northeastern Ontario this weekend.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Kitchener
-
The legacy of John McCrae: Guelph remembers the ‘In Flanders Fields’ poet
John McCrae, who wrote ‘In Flanders Fields’, was born 150 years ago in Guelph. The doctor and soldier penned the famous poem which has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Remembrance Day.
-
Fire at Kitchener leaf dump under investigation
Bright orange flames tore through a huge pile of leaves at Meinzinger Park in Kitchener overnight.
-
Two killed Norfolk County crash, two adults and a child suffer serious injuries
OPP say a driver and passenger have died in a crash on Highway 24, west of Waterford. Three others, two adults and a child, remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.